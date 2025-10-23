Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility

Taylor Swift has been nominated for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame, alongside a list of celebrated names, in the debut year of her eligibility.
The long list of nominees, including Sarah McLachlan, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins, and Talking Heads' David Byrne, was announced on Thursday, October 23.
Taylor has received her first nomination the same year she became eligible, as artists can be nominated 20 years after the release of their first commercial track.
Eligible voting members have until midnight Eastern on December 4 to turn in ballots with their choices of up to three nominees from the songwriter category as well as the performing-songwriter category.
The 14-time Grammy-winning artist released her first single, titled Tim McGraw, on June 19, 2006, which featured on her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, which was dropped on October 24, 2006.
Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame boasts a long list of legendary inductees, including Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Tom Petty, Carole King, Paul Simon, R.E.M., Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, Steely Dan, Dean Pitchford, Hillary Lindsey and many more.
In the list of nominees, Taylor's name was mentioned beside a selective list of her most significant songs, including Love Story, The Last Great American Dynasty, Blank Space, Anti-Hero, and All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).