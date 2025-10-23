Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a new update on social media shortly after his mother, Victoria Beckham opened up about their family’s evolving dynamics in a rare and candid interview.
The Cloud23 hot sauce CEO shared a cosy-up snap on Wednesday, alongside with his wife, the Lola actress
A shared series of images showed the son of former soccer star David Beckham and singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, lying back on a chaise in a peaceful outdoor setting while Nicola Peltz Beckham rested against him, sharing a tender embrace.
He shared the photos along with a caption, “Little photo dump x.”
Notably, Brooklyn and Nicola dropped the intimate snap just hours after his mother Victoria Beckham took a subtle dig on son’s estrangement.
While conversing with host Alex Cooper at Call Her Daddy podcast, the Spice Girl alum opened up about 'changing' dynamics within the Beckham family.
About asking about how she allows her four children - Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 - to make their own decisions, Victoria said: "I mean, we're such a close family. You know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything they want to talk about, this is a safe forum. That's really important. But they've got to go on their on their journeys themselves."
Victoria went on to explain how she and David navigate the shifting dynamics at home, noting, "Again, it's just about communicating. We've always been that way with the kids. And I'm excited for them, they're all very different. They all like to do different things."
To note, this confession came amid the mounting rumours of feud inside the Beckham’s family after Brooklyn skipped David’s 50th birthday.
Since then, Romeo and Cruz have unfollowed him, and Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in New York without the Beckhams in attendance.