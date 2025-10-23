5SOS surprise fans with world tour, new track 'Telephone Busy'

5 Seconds Of Summer (5SOS) have shocked fans with a surprise announcement of their 2026 world tour, with stops in the UK, North America, Australia and New Zealand.
The Australian pop rock band, formed in 2011, have revealed brand new tour dates in support of their forthcoming album, EVERYONE'S A STAR, which will be released on November 14.
On Thursday, October 23, 5SOS also dropped a new song titled Telephone Busy, alongside a fun social media post announcing the world tour.
5SOS, consisting of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Luke Hemmings, bassist Calum Hood, lead guitarist Michael Clifford and drummer Ashton Irwin, will kick off the tour with a UK and Ireland leg, commencing in Belfast at the SSE Arena on March 25.
Following which, the band will perform across Europe with stops in Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, France, Norway and more and will conclude on May 3 before the four-member band travels to North America.
Earlier this month, 5 Seconds Of Summer also dropped the official video for their lead single NOT OK, which was directed by Hannah Lux Davis and was the first track of their highly anticipated sixth album.
The album will mark their first new music since 2022 and will also be marked as the first album since the lead vocalist, Luke, welcomed his first baby with his wife, Sierra Deaton.
On August 22, 2025, the couple shared the heartfelt news about the birth of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post, referring to the newborn as their "best kept secret".