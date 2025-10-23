Entertainment

5SOS surprise fans with world tour, new track 'Telephone Busy'

The four-member Australian band has announced their 'biggest' world tour for 2026, alongside a new single

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

5SOS surprise fans with world tour, new track 'Telephone Busy'


5 Seconds Of Summer (5SOS) have shocked fans with a surprise announcement of their 2026 world tour, with stops in the UK, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

The Australian pop rock band, formed in 2011, have revealed brand new tour dates in support of their forthcoming album, EVERYONE'S A STAR, which will be released on November 14.

On Thursday, October 23, 5SOS also dropped a new song titled Telephone Busy, alongside a fun social media post announcing the world tour.

5SOS, consisting of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Luke Hemmings, bassist Calum Hood, lead guitarist Michael Clifford and drummer Ashton Irwin, will kick off the tour with a UK and Ireland leg, commencing in Belfast at the SSE Arena on March 25.

Following which, the band will perform across Europe with stops in Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, France, Norway and more and will conclude on May 3 before the four-member band travels to North America.

Earlier this month, 5 Seconds Of Summer also dropped the official video for their lead single NOT OK, which was directed by Hannah Lux Davis and was the first track of their highly anticipated sixth album.

The album will mark their first new music since 2022 and will also be marked as the first album since the lead vocalist, Luke, welcomed his first baby with his wife, Sierra Deaton.

On August 22, 2025, the couple shared the heartfelt news about the birth of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post, referring to the newborn as their "best kept secret".

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan

Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan
The 45-year-old undergoes an MRI scan and later tells her family, stating 'There was a little aneurysm'

Dave Ball, one half of Soft Cell dies at 66

Dave Ball, one half of Soft Cell dies at 66
Soft Cell co-founder and British electronic musician died after being 'ill for a long' period of time

Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility

Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility
The 'Lover' crooner has secured her first Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination for 2026

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop
Chris Hemsworth to star alongside Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry in ‘Crime 101’

'Stranger Things' two-hour series finale to hit theatres in surprise move

'Stranger Things' two-hour series finale to hit theatres in surprise move
'Stranger Things' season 5 finale episode is confirmed to premiere in selected theatres in the US nda Canada

Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight

Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight
Rob Kardashian breaks his TV hiatus with surprise apperance on ‘The Kardashians’

Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas shares how his brothers helped him heal after Sophie Turner divorce

Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025

Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025
The Australian actress will receive the honor at the film festival after leading the competition jury last year

D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough

D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough
A private investigator has shared key details about Celeste Rivas's death over a month after her body was discovered in singer's Tesla

Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic roles top Hollywood stars nearly lost

Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic roles top Hollywood stars nearly lost
Top Hollywood A-listers who turned down roles that went on to make movie history

Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark

Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark
Victoria Beckham opened up about their family’s evolving dynamics amid feud

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer hit with fresh blow as Blake Lively makes shocking new claim in Justin Baldoni lawsuit