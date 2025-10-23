D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough

A private investigator, hired by D4vd's former landlord, has found key details about the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teen whose body was discovered in the Tesla registered under the singer's name last month.
Discussing the disturbing matter with KNX News, the PI, Steve Fischer, said that he believed that Celeste had been dead for many months.
Steve revealed that the car was originally towed after a complaint made in August; however, "the person who called the car noted that they felt it was abandoned and had been there for over a month."
Celeste's decomposed body was found in the trunk of the Tesla abandoned in an impound lot in Hollywood. The haunting discovery was made on September 8, a day after the teen's 15th birthday.
He also shared that there were reports from people in that neighbourhood that claimed that they saw the car being parked in different locations since May.
Taking an "educated guess", he noted that something might have happened in "January or February, as the last trace of Celeste he found was back in the first month.
Steve said he is investigating whether Celeste, who was reported missing in April 2024, at the age of 13, was at the house in the Hollywood Hills that was searched by the authorities in hopes of finding some blood evidence on September 17.
"There's some imagery that leads me to believe that possibly she was either staying with somebody else or somehow had a rental, more like an apartment-type situation in Hollywood or even downtown LA," Steve said.
The PI, who owns searchinvestigations, said that there is a huge chance that some people from D4vd's inner circle know of Celeste's death or might have a hand in hiding her body in case of accidental death.
Noting, "Even if it's that's just the case, like LAPD said in their statement that came out, this may just be nothing more than concealment of a body, which is still a big deal."
It was previously reported that D4vd's close pal knew Celeste as his much older girlfriend, as she often accompanied him to parties and his shows.
Steve also claimed that he knew who last moved the car but would not reveal their identity.
Meanwhile, LAPD has remained hush about the investigation process and has still not shared any major discovery over a month after the body was discovered.