Entertainment

Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight

Rob Kardashian breaks his TV hiatus with surprise apperance on ‘The Kardashians’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight
Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight

Rob Kardashian has finally ended his TV hiatus by appearing on The Kardashians for the first time in four years.

On Thursday, October 23, the only brother of the Kardashian family made his first on-screen appearance after four years during the season seven premiere episode of the Hulu series.

In the latest episode, Kris Jenner welcomed her family to her beloved Hidden Hills home for a final dinner, just before selling the lavish house.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the dinner along with their brother, who bought his 8-year-old daughter Dream.

The Good American founder said, “I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show. Trust me, we are too. Rob is doing well. He is alive.”

She added, “The conspiracies run wild and one of them is that he lives with me and he’s in our shadows and we don’t want him around. He isn’t some miserable person that lives under a bridge. We are totally fine.”

However, Kim revealed that she wants Rob to make more on-screen appearances in the future.

The SKIMS founder noted, “I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny. It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show. That is the goal.”

Since the 2022 premiere of The Kardashians, Rob has made limited appearances on the show, mostly chiming in via phone calls.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas shares how his brothers helped him heal after Sophie Turner divorce

Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025

Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025
The Australian actress will receive the honor at the film festival after leading the competition jury last year

D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough

D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough
A private investigator has shared key details about Celeste Rivas's death over a month after her body was discovered in singer's Tesla

Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic roles top Hollywood stars nearly lost

Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic roles top Hollywood stars nearly lost
Top Hollywood A-listers who turned down roles that went on to make movie history

Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark

Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark
Victoria Beckham opened up about their family’s evolving dynamics amid feud

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer hit with fresh blow as Blake Lively makes shocking new claim in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Kim Kardashian reveals painful truth about her marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals painful truth about her marriage to Kanye West
The Skims mogul reflected on the emotional toll of her split with Kanye West

50 Cent reacts to Taylor Swift’s shoutout to him in ‘Ruin the Friendship’

50 Cent reacts to Taylor Swift’s shoutout to him in ‘Ruin the Friendship’
The ‘Like My Style’ rapper also shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Selena Gomez makes music comeback with first song after wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez makes music comeback with first song after wedding to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez delighted her fans with the new song 'In The Dark' from 'Nobody Want This' season 2

Jon Bon Jovi announces return to stage with new tour after major surgery

Jon Bon Jovi announces return to stage with new tour after major surgery
The ‘It’s My Life’ singer is set to thrill fans with his exciting new tour after years-long hiatus due to vocal cord surgery

Emma Stone wows in homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ‘Great Expectations’ look

Emma Stone wows in homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ‘Great Expectations’ look
The 'La La Land' star stunned in throwback outfit worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s film 'Great Expectations'

Lizzo hit with copyright lawsuit tied to Sydney Sweeney’s project

Lizzo hit with copyright lawsuit tied to Sydney Sweeney’s project
The 'Pink' singer hit with a lawsuit after she posted a brief snippet of the as-yet-untitled song in August