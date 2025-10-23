Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight

Rob Kardashian has finally ended his TV hiatus by appearing on The Kardashians for the first time in four years.
On Thursday, October 23, the only brother of the Kardashian family made his first on-screen appearance after four years during the season seven premiere episode of the Hulu series.
In the latest episode, Kris Jenner welcomed her family to her beloved Hidden Hills home for a final dinner, just before selling the lavish house.
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the dinner along with their brother, who bought his 8-year-old daughter Dream.
The Good American founder said, “I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show. Trust me, we are too. Rob is doing well. He is alive.”
She added, “The conspiracies run wild and one of them is that he lives with me and he’s in our shadows and we don’t want him around. He isn’t some miserable person that lives under a bridge. We are totally fine.”
However, Kim revealed that she wants Rob to make more on-screen appearances in the future.
The SKIMS founder noted, “I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny. It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show. That is the goal.”
Since the 2022 premiere of The Kardashians, Rob has made limited appearances on the show, mostly chiming in via phone calls.