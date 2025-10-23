Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop

Chris Hemsworth has set the internet ablaze with his gritty new role in Crime 101.
On Thursday, October 23, the Thor star dropped spine-chilling trailer of his upcoming movie on Instagram.
In the upcoming movie, he’ll play the role of a thief who robs people in transit on Los Angeles’ 101 freeway.
Chris captioned the post, “So excited for everyone to see #Crime101 with an incredible story and great cast: @halleberry, @markruffalo, Barry Keoghan,@monicabarbaro and myself.”
The Avenger star further added, "I give you Directed by the visionary Bart Layton, whose storytelling and eye for truth and tension make this one unforgettable. (@bartfromraw) Watch the trailer now and see it in theaters February 13th.”
Crime 101 also stars Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.
Halle will portray the character of an insurance broker who ends up collaborating with Chris, 42.
As per synopsis, Mark is a “relentless detective,” who “closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher."
The synopsis further read, "As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices — and the realization that there's no turning back.”
Crime 101 is set to release on February 13, 2026.