Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop

Chris Hemsworth to star alongside Mark Ruffalo and Halle Berry in ‘Crime 101’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |

Chris Hemsworth stuns fans with explosive ‘Crime 101’ trailer drop


Chris Hemsworth has set the internet ablaze with his gritty new role in Crime 101.

On Thursday, October 23, the Thor star dropped spine-chilling trailer of his upcoming movie on Instagram.

In the upcoming movie, he’ll play the role of a thief who robs people in transit on Los Angeles’ 101 freeway.

Chris captioned the post, “So excited for everyone to see #Crime101 with an incredible story and great cast: @halleberry, @markruffalo, Barry Keoghan,@monicabarbaro and myself.”

The Avenger star further added, "I give you Directed by the visionary Bart Layton, whose storytelling and eye for truth and tension make this one unforgettable. (@bartfromraw) Watch the trailer now and see it in theaters February 13th.”

Crime 101 also stars Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.

Halle will portray the character of an insurance broker who ends up collaborating with Chris, 42.

As per synopsis, Mark is a “relentless detective,” who “closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher."

The synopsis further read, "As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices — and the realization that there's no turning back.”

Crime 101 is set to release on February 13, 2026.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan

Kim Kardashian shares shocking health update after brain scan
The 45-year-old undergoes an MRI scan and later tells her family, stating 'There was a little aneurysm'

Dave Ball, one half of Soft Cell dies at 66

Dave Ball, one half of Soft Cell dies at 66
Soft Cell co-founder and British electronic musician died after being 'ill for a long' period of time

Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility

Taylor Swift earns 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame nod in first year of eligibility
The 'Lover' crooner has secured her first Songwriters Hall of Fame nomination for 2026

'Stranger Things' two-hour series finale to hit theatres in surprise move

'Stranger Things' two-hour series finale to hit theatres in surprise move
'Stranger Things' season 5 finale episode is confirmed to premiere in selected theatres in the US nda Canada

Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight

Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight
Rob Kardashian breaks his TV hiatus with surprise apperance on ‘The Kardashians’

Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas shares how his brothers helped him heal after Sophie Turner divorce

Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025

Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025
The Australian actress will receive the honor at the film festival after leading the competition jury last year

D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough

D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough
A private investigator has shared key details about Celeste Rivas's death over a month after her body was discovered in singer's Tesla

Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic roles top Hollywood stars nearly lost

Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic roles top Hollywood stars nearly lost
Top Hollywood A-listers who turned down roles that went on to make movie history

Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark

Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark
Victoria Beckham opened up about their family’s evolving dynamics amid feud

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer hit with fresh blow as Blake Lively makes shocking new claim in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Kim Kardashian reveals painful truth about her marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals painful truth about her marriage to Kanye West
The Skims mogul reflected on the emotional toll of her split with Kanye West