Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce

  • By Hafsa Noor
Joe Jonas has made a bombshell confession about his painful divorce with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

The 36-year-old American singer recalled the most “difficult time” of his life during a chat with Esquire for a recent digital feature.

He also reflected on the immense support of his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Joe shared, “You know, these guys and many others being by my side through probably the most difficult time in my adult life thus far, navigating it while we’re traveling and touring. Divorce is tough. It’s like, it’s not easy for anybody.”

The Heart by Hear crooner added, “And, I think, you know, people are so quick to make assumptions, and I’m just grateful that I have these guys and I have amazing family and friends.”

Joe mentioned that touring with Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour during that period was a huge help.

“People are going through so much, and the fact that I could go perform and make people feel something and maybe distract them from what they’re going through, or their divorce for the two hours they come see a concert, it gave me so much purpose,” he explained.

Joe and Sophie finalized their divorce in September 2024.

