'Stranger Things' two-hour series finale to hit theatres in surprise move

  • By Hania Jamil
Netflix has surprised the Stranger Things fanbase as they announced that the two-hour series finale will get a theatrical release.

The showdown episode, titled "The Rightside Up", from the sci-fi series that first premiered nine years ago, will be released on Netflix alongside over 350 movie theatres on December 31 through January 1, 2026.

Moreover, this will be the first time an episode of a Netflix series will be exhibited theatrically.

Details about the exact theatres will be announced at a later date, according to an announcement from Netflix.

Previously, in a Variety cover story, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, expressed their interest in having a theatrical release of the series finale.

"People don't get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they're seeing it at reduced quality," Matt said. "More than that, it’s about experiencing it at the same time with fans."

Sharing their excitement about the news, the Duffer brothers noted in a statement, "We're beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theatres — it's something we've dreamed about for years, and we're so grateful to Ted, Bela and everyone at Netflix for making it happen."

Besides that, the next big thing in the box for Stranger Things is the creators' four-year exclusive deal with Paramount to make feature films revolving around the coming-of-age sci-fi after their Netflix contract ends next year.

Stranger Things season 5 will consist of eight episodes, divided into three parts, with the first two volumes set to release on November 26 and December 25, while the finale will premiere on December 31.

Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight

Rob Kardashian finally returns to ‘The Kardashians’ after four years out of spotlight
Rob Kardashian breaks his TV hiatus with surprise apperance on ‘The Kardashians’

Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas makes jaw-dropping confession about Sophie Turner divorce
Joe Jonas shares how his brothers helped him heal after Sophie Turner divorce

Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025

Cate Blanchett set to score big with Icon Award at Camerimage 2025
The Australian actress will receive the honor at the film festival after leading the competition jury last year

D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough

D4vd case sees major update as private investigator uncovers key breakthrough
A private investigator has shared key details about Celeste Rivas's death over a month after her body was discovered in singer's Tesla

Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic roles top Hollywood stars nearly lost

Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lawrence: Iconic roles top Hollywood stars nearly lost
Top Hollywood A-listers who turned down roles that went on to make movie history

Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark

Brooklyn Beckham shares update after Victoria Beckham makes rare family remark
Victoria Beckham opened up about their family’s evolving dynamics amid feud

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims

Taylor Swift lands in legal trouble amid Blake Lively's huge claims
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer hit with fresh blow as Blake Lively makes shocking new claim in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Kim Kardashian reveals painful truth about her marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian reveals painful truth about her marriage to Kanye West
The Skims mogul reflected on the emotional toll of her split with Kanye West

50 Cent reacts to Taylor Swift’s shoutout to him in ‘Ruin the Friendship’

50 Cent reacts to Taylor Swift’s shoutout to him in ‘Ruin the Friendship’
The ‘Like My Style’ rapper also shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Selena Gomez makes music comeback with first song after wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez makes music comeback with first song after wedding to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez delighted her fans with the new song 'In The Dark' from 'Nobody Want This' season 2

Jon Bon Jovi announces return to stage with new tour after major surgery

Jon Bon Jovi announces return to stage with new tour after major surgery
The ‘It’s My Life’ singer is set to thrill fans with his exciting new tour after years-long hiatus due to vocal cord surgery

Emma Stone wows in homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ‘Great Expectations’ look

Emma Stone wows in homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic ‘Great Expectations’ look
The 'La La Land' star stunned in throwback outfit worn by Gwyneth Paltrow in the ’90s film 'Great Expectations'