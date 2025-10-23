'Stranger Things' two-hour series finale to hit theatres in surprise move

Netflix has surprised the Stranger Things fanbase as they announced that the two-hour series finale will get a theatrical release.
The showdown episode, titled "The Rightside Up", from the sci-fi series that first premiered nine years ago, will be released on Netflix alongside over 350 movie theatres on December 31 through January 1, 2026.
Moreover, this will be the first time an episode of a Netflix series will be exhibited theatrically.
Details about the exact theatres will be announced at a later date, according to an announcement from Netflix.
Previously, in a Variety cover story, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of Stranger Things, expressed their interest in having a theatrical release of the series finale.
"People don't get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture, and they're seeing it at reduced quality," Matt said. "More than that, it’s about experiencing it at the same time with fans."
Sharing their excitement about the news, the Duffer brothers noted in a statement, "We're beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theatres — it's something we've dreamed about for years, and we're so grateful to Ted, Bela and everyone at Netflix for making it happen."
Besides that, the next big thing in the box for Stranger Things is the creators' four-year exclusive deal with Paramount to make feature films revolving around the coming-of-age sci-fi after their Netflix contract ends next year.
Stranger Things season 5 will consist of eight episodes, divided into three parts, with the first two volumes set to release on November 26 and December 25, while the finale will premiere on December 31.