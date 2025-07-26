Senior Royal makes rare appearance to attend solemn remembrance event

Princess Benedikte made a rare appearance to attend a sombre remembrance event.

In a new update shared by the Danish Royal Family on Friday, July 25, it was reported that the aunt of King Frederik X visited the Flensborg Old Cemetery to mark the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Isted.

The Battle of Isted, which took place on July 25, 1850, was fought between Denmark and Germany and is regarded as one of the largest battles in Scandinavian history.

It ended in a Danish victory, helping the country maintain control over the contested duchies of Schleswis and Holstein and is remembered as a key moment of Danish national pride.

The post featured a carousel of photographs from the 175th anniversary’s ceremony, showing Princess Benedikte paying tribute at the central Danish warrior’s grave by laying a wreath.

For the solemn ceremony, Queen Margrethe II’s sister wore a knee-length sea green dress layered with a beige coat and paired with a coordinating hat.

“175 years ago, the biggest battle in Danish history took place - the Battle of Isted. The battle that was fought on the 25th. July 1850, ended with a Danish victory, but at the same time meant great losses of Danish soldiers,” captioned the Royals.

They continued, “The anniversary was marked with, among other things, wreaths in both Flensborg and Isted, where Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte participated.”

“At Flensborg Old Cemetery, the Princess laid a wreath at the central Danish warrior's grave. In the warrior's tomb, about 2,000 Danish soldiers have been laid to rest. In Isted, Her Royal Highness laid a wreath at the Isted Memorial Museum,” the statement concluded.

Princess Benedikte – titled Dowager Princess of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg RE, SKmd, D.Ht. – is a member of the Danish Royal Family as King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid’s second daughter.

