Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman welcome new addition to their family


Joy has filled the hearts of Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman as they embrace a special new addition to their family.

The 9th Earl Spencer took to his official Instagram Stories on Friday, July 25, to repost his partner’s post as they shared a delightful news with their fans.

In the post, the Norwegian archaeologist shared that she and Charles have adopted a new puppy.

Alongside a photo of Prince William’s uncle with the new pet, Jarman excitedly noted, “The latest arrival…. @charles.earl.spencer with our new puppy: Skye, an 8 1/2 week old Beauceron.”

The snap showed Charles outdoors in a blue shirt and black pants, holding adorable Skye in his arms.

Soon after sharing the joyful update, the couple received heartwarming comments from their loved ones and admirers.

“Absolutely gorgeous ! I love how you are both enjoying your lives together ! Good for you,” wrote one.

Another congratulated, “Congratulations on the new family member.”

A third gushed, “Omg adorable. Such lovely breed.”

“Gorgeous. can’t wait to meet your new addition,” a fourth wrote.

About Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman:

After announcing separation from his wife and plan for divorce in June 2024, Charles Spencer began dating Norwegian archaeologist Cat Jarman.

The pair first met during an archaeological project at the Spencer family estate, and the 9th Earl Spencer believes that Jarman’s unfamiliarity with British social circles has been a key factor in strengthening their relationship.

They also co-host a podcast, The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

