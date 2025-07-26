Buckingham Palace delivers sweet send-off for Prince William's upcoming trip 

Buckingham Palace has seemingly sent a touching goodbye and heartiest wishes to Prince William for his next royal trip.
On Friday, July 25, the Band of the Grenadier Guards gathered on the palace grounds to play a rendition of Three Lions, the nation's unofficial footballing anthem, just two days before the Women's Euros final.
The much-anticipated match will take place on Sunday, July 27, at St. Jakob-Park, featuring England's Women's team, known as the Lionesses, against Spain's national football team.
Kensington Palace recently confirmed that from Royal Family, the Prince of Wales will attend the much-awaited football team as a Patron of the Football Association.
Shortly after the confirmation, the British Army's official Instagram account shared heartwarming footage of the performance, in an attempt to send their warm wishes to the future monarch and the Lionesses.
"Fever is gripping the nation as we prepare for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Cup Final on Sunday. This morning, the Band of the Grenadier Guards were certainly feeling football-focused… will it be Spain or the Lionesses lifting the trophy?" the caption read.
This sweet gesture from Buckingham Palace's guards came just two days before Prince William will leave the country for Switzerland, where he will be supporting the Lionesses.
As of now, it remains unclear whether the future monarch's wife, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will accompany him on this royal visit.