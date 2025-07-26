Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family

Earlier this month, the representatives of King Charles and Prince Harry met in London to negotiate about their potential reconciliation. Since then, rumors of olive branch between the father-son duo have been making headlines.

Now, a royal expert has made shocking claims about that Princess Anne’s “difficult” take on Prince Harry and King Charles rapprochement.

“It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved. To Anne, loyalty is paramount, and I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive," Bond began told The Mirror.

The royal expert further said that the potential strain on Anne and Harry’s relationship would be a significant loss for the Duke of Sussex.

"Anne would have been the perfect person to offer advice and guidance. Sadly, this is no longer relevant as Harry has made it quite clear that he has no desire to return to life as a working royal," the former BBC royal correspondent added.

For those unknown, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito. 

Later on, the duke released a tell-all memoir, Spare, in 2023, in which he made several claims against his father, King Charles and brother, Prince William.

