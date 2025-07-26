Johnny Depp channels inner rock star in emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp is bringing back his rock star energy on stage to pay an emotional tribute to the late legendary singer, Ozzy Osbourne.
The actor-turned-singer joined renowned musician Alice Cooper on stage for a performance at the O2 Arena in London.
Depp and Cooper performed the deceased singer's infamous rendition, which he sang for his popular rock band, Black Sabbath, in 1970.
The 62-year-old Oscar-nominated actor made a surprise appearance for the heartbreaking homage to the late singer, who tragically passed away earlier this week.
Before appearing onstage, his fellow musician Cooper addressed the crowd and anticipated them screaming, "Let's hear it for Ozzy!"
It is pertinent to mention that Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 on Tuesday, July 22, just weeks after he took to the stage for his final show with Black Sabbath.
Shortly after his death announcement, several Hollywood celebrities and A-listers honoured the legendary artist on stage.
The celebrities include Coldplay, Metallica, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale and others.
Earlier this week, Cooper dedicated his Cardiff show to Ozzy as he took to the stage with his band in Wales.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alice Cooper said Osbourne had "Earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon."
However, London O2 Arena's performance marked Johnny Depp’s first tribute after Ozzy Osbourne's demise.