Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be on a potential collision course with Prince William, as his latest business venture appears to overlap with the Prince of Wales’ long-term royal plans.
As per GB News, it is reported that tensions could arise between the Prince of Wales and the husband of Princess Beatrice overlapping interests in their ventures.
The 41-year-old interior designer and architect will be planning to create inspiring interiors for private jets.
This news could be a setback for Prince William, who has longstanding efforts in environmental protection as a core part of his royal role.
Notably, the private jets are known to emit significantly more carbon—up to 14 times that of standard commercial flights per person—the move may raise concerns.
According to Airport Technology, the private jets are also 50 times more polluting than trains.
Royal writer Richard Eden said Edoardo has started "fitting out private jets" as part of various design projects.
The Dailymail reported that Edoardo explained the attraction of private jets "It’s escapism," as quoted by Eden.
He continued, "When you’re in the air there are no people constantly asking you questions or children hanging off you."
Edorado's interest in the luxury and exclusivity of private jets does not match with the broader themes of recent royal communications.
As Prince William and King Charles both have long been passionate conservationists and environmentalists.