Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be on a potential collision course with Prince William, as his latest business venture appears to overlap with the Prince of Wales’ long-term royal plans.

As per GB News, it is reported that tensions could arise between the Prince of Wales and the husband of Princess Beatrice overlapping interests in their ventures.

The 41-year-old interior designer and architect will be planning to create inspiring interiors for private jets.

This news could be a setback for Prince William, who has longstanding efforts in environmental protection as a core part of his royal role.

Notably, the private jets are known to emit significantly more carbon—up to 14 times that of standard commercial flights per person—the move may raise concerns.

According to Airport Technology, the private jets are also 50 times more polluting than trains.

Royal writer Richard Eden said Edoardo has started "fitting out private jets" as part of various design projects.

The Dailymail reported that Edoardo explained the attraction of private jets "It’s escapism," as quoted by Eden.

He continued, "When you’re in the air there are no people constantly asking you questions or children hanging off you."

Edorado's interest in the luxury and exclusivity of private jets does not match with the broader themes of recent royal communications.

As Prince William and King Charles both have long been passionate conservationists and environmentalists.

Related
Read more : Royal

Senior Royal makes rare appearance to attend solemn remembrance event

Senior Royal makes rare appearance to attend solemn remembrance event
Rarely-seen member of the Royal Family pays poignant tribute as she attends a sombre ceremony

Prince William’s bold ‘three-point blueprint’ to shake up future of monarchy

Prince William’s bold ‘three-point blueprint’ to shake up future of monarchy
The Prince of Wales plans to bring major transformation to the monarch with three key points after ascending the British throne

Mike Tindall unfolds Royal Family's fun activity after his painful injury

Mike Tindall unfolds Royal Family's fun activity after his painful injury
Zara Tindall and her husband are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary next week

Prince William 'frustrated' over Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara’s royal sideline

Prince William 'frustrated' over Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara’s royal sideline
The Prince of Wales is committed to promote his royal cousins when he gets the throne

Duke of Gloucester wears white lab coat during recent visit

Duke of Gloucester wears white lab coat during recent visit
Duke of Gloucester stepped out to enjoy an insightful visit to Oxford’s medical research centers

Here’s how Netflix is ‘treating’ Meghan, Harry as their deal nears its end

Here’s how Netflix is ‘treating’ Meghan, Harry as their deal nears its end
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s a multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix has ended after five year

Prince William heartfelt hope for George, Charlotte & Louis' future REVEALED

Prince William heartfelt hope for George, Charlotte & Louis' future REVEALED
The Prince of Wales will soon introduce his children to his big initiative

Princess Ingrid issues personal message as she begins exciting new journey

Princess Ingrid issues personal message as she begins exciting new journey
Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit's daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, releases delightful post to share major life update