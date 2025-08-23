Suspected arson attack at Indian Aroma restaurant in Gants Hill leaves five injured

Home / World

A suspected arson attack broke out at Indian Aroma restaurant in Gants Hill on Friday night.

As a result five people including three women and two men were injured and three of them are in critical condition.

As per Sky News, the injured were first given medical care by paramedics at the scene and then taken to the hospital while nine others had already escaped the fire before emergency services arrived.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement, noting, "The brigade's control officers received seven calls about the fire and mobilised crews from Ilford, Hainault, Leytonstone and Woodford fire stations to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 10.32pm."

Meanwhile, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers acknowledged the community's concern about the incident and said his team of specialist detectives is working to investigate and determine exactly what happened.

He added, "Locals can expect to see a large police presence in the area. If you have any concerns, please speak to those officers on the ground."

The London Ambulance Service said they dispatched several emergency teams including ambulances, senior and specialist paramedics and incident response officer to handle the situation.

"We treated five people for burns and smoke inhalation. We took two patients to a major trauma centre and three others to local hospitals," it added.

The police have not arrested anyone yet. Health secretary Wes Streeting, who is the MP for Ilford North publicly thanked emergency services on X for their quick response to the fire.

