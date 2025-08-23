Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff are celebrating their anniversary.
Harris, 60, shared a sweet snap with Emhoff, also 60, on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary my Dougie," she wrote. "You fill my heart with love and laughter — thank you for being the best partner in this adventure called life," the post, shared on Friday, Aug. 22, read.
In the photo, Harris, wearing a pale pink button-up shirt, hugs Emhoff as they sit side-by-side in a restaurant together. Emhoff wore a classic black polo shirt.
The couple met in 2013, when they were set up on a blind date by Harris' friend Chrisette Hudlin.
In an interview with CBS News' Sunday Morning in January 2020, Harris revealed that the date wasn't technically blind, and that she Googled her future husband before she met him.
The couple tied the knot in 2014 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Emhoff also shared a tribute to his wife of 11 years. "11 years! Through it all, my love for @kamalaharris has only grown," Emhoff's Instagram post read. "I’m so proud of her, looking forward to her book, and excited for what’s ahead."
In Emhoff's photo, the couple pose for a quick behind-the-scenes selfie in full glam – with Emhoff in a tux.