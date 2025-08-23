Home / World

Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary

Harris celebrates 11th anniversary with husband Doug Emhoff ahead of her memoir ‘107 Days’ release

Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary
Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff are celebrating their anniversary.

Harris, 60, shared a sweet snap with Emhoff, also 60, on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary my Dougie," she wrote. "You fill my heart with love and laughter — thank you for being the best partner in this adventure called life," the post, shared on Friday, Aug. 22, read.

In the photo, Harris, wearing a pale pink button-up shirt, hugs Emhoff as they sit side-by-side in a restaurant together. Emhoff wore a classic black polo shirt.

The couple met in 2013, when they were set up on a blind date by Harris' friend Chrisette Hudlin.

In an interview with CBS News' Sunday Morning in January 2020, Harris revealed that the date wasn't technically blind, and that she Googled her future husband before she met him.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Emhoff also shared a tribute to his wife of 11 years. "11 years! Through it all, my love for @kamalaharris has only grown," Emhoff's Instagram post read. "I’m so proud of her, looking forward to her book, and excited for what’s ahead."

In Emhoff's photo, the couple pose for a quick behind-the-scenes selfie in full glam – with Emhoff in a tux.

You Might Like:

Lyle Menendez joins brother Erik in parole denial after 35 years

Lyle Menendez joins brother Erik in parole denial after 35 years
Menendez Brothers’ parole bid rejected in parents' 1989 Los Angeles murder

Ghislaine Maxwell set record straight on Epstein ‘client list’ in DOJ tapes

Ghislaine Maxwell set record straight on Epstein ‘client list’ in DOJ tapes
Department of Justice releases Jeffrey Epstein's convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview

Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway

Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway
The bus was carrying tourists from China, India, and the Philippines and was returning from the Niagara Falls

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'
Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot in October 1992 and parent two daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24

New dinosaur named after record-breaking yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur

New dinosaur named after record-breaking yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur
Dinosaur with a distinctive sail on its back and tail has recently been named Istiorachis macaruthurae

Notting Hill Carnival: Police arrest 100 and confiscate 11 guns, 40 knives

Notting Hill Carnival: Police arrest 100 and confiscate 11 guns, 40 knives
Over a million people are expected to attend the Notting Hill Carnival

UK government orders baby food makers to cut sugar and salt

UK government orders baby food makers to cut sugar and salt
The government's new rule on baby food labels are meant to help parents to make healthier choices

US reviews 55 million visa holders amid Trump’s strict immigration policies

US reviews 55 million visa holders amid Trump’s strict immigration policies
President Donald Trump places immigration restrictions at the core of his policies by introducing several measures

Cracker Barrel modern logo redesign sparks online backlash

Cracker Barrel modern logo redesign sparks online backlash
The dining chain has been undergoing major revamping in hopes to attract new customers

FBI raids former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's home

FBI raids former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's home
John Bolton served as the 26th US national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 before parting ways with President Donald Trump

China warns US against student harassment tied to immigration concerns

China warns US against student harassment tied to immigration concerns
The US has been taking actions against the international students related to the immigration crackdown

Intense heat in workplace linked to falling productivity

Intense heat in workplace linked to falling productivity
With frequent heatwaves, workers all over the globe are subject to health risk due to extreme heat