Rare Charles Dickens sketches of private performances go on display

Sketches of Charles Dickens, the famous 19th-century author, acting in plays for his dinner guests are being displayed publicly for the first time.
The illustrations made with pencil, ink and watercolour depict Dickens performing his own stories in costume for friends, family and neighbours, often to help raise money for charity.
These lively drawings were made by an amateur artist named Nathaniel Powell, who lived next door to Dickens' home.
The museum curator Emma Harper said these rare drawings give a personal and detailed view of Dickens’ private performances at his home with close friends.
The drawings were discovered and put up for sale at Bonhams auction earlier this year.
As per ExpressUK, with financial support from V&A Purchase Grant Fund, the Art Fund and the Wilkie Collins Society, the Charles Dickens Museum was able to buy the drawings for £9,600.
“We’ve been aware of the existence of one of these sketches for some time, but had no idea of the full set – or their whereabouts – until the auction notice appeared,” Harper explained.
She further expressed her gratitude to the supporters, noting, “Thanks to our supporters, we were able to act quickly and bring these important pieces of Dickensian history home.”
As per the outlet, these rare sketches will be displayed at 48 Doughty Street in Bloomsbury, another home where Dickens once lives which now houses Charles Dickens Museum until September 21.