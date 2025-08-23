Home / World

Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway

The bus was carrying tourists from China, India, and the Philippines and was returning from the Niagara Falls

Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway
Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway

A tour bus crash on the New York State Thruway in western New York has claimed five lives.

According to New York Police, the tourists were coming back from Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border to NYC when witnesses saw the bus lose control and roll on the ground.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said local officials "are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved."

Ambulances and medical helicopters were sent to the crash site, near the town of Pembroke, 30 miles (48 km) east of the city of Buffalo.

The 52 people on board at the time of the crash were aged between one and 74, including multiple children.

Police have shared that most of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts, and some were thrown from the vehicle when it crashed, while others remained trapped inside the vehicle for several hours.

Andre Ray, New York State Police troop commander, told a press conference that the cause of the accident has not been unveiled as of now.

He added, "The operator has been cooperative and with the investigation still underway. No charges have been filed at this point."

The bus was heading eastbound and lost control, veering into the median and then into a ditch.

Twenty-four adult patients were admitted to one local hospital, with doctors assuring that they are expected to make a full recovery.

Other hospitals also received patients, and those under 16 who survived were taken to a children's hospital.

You Might Like:

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'
Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot in October 1992 and parent two daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24

New dinosaur named after record-breaking yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur

New dinosaur named after record-breaking yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur
Dinosaur with a distinctive sail on its back and tail has recently been named Istiorachis macaruthurae

Notting Hill Carnival: Police arrest 100 and confiscate 11 guns, 40 knives

Notting Hill Carnival: Police arrest 100 and confiscate 11 guns, 40 knives
Over a million people are expected to attend the Notting Hill Carnival

UK government orders baby food makers to cut sugar and salt

UK government orders baby food makers to cut sugar and salt
The government's new rule on baby food labels are meant to help parents to make healthier choices

US reviews 55 million visa holders amid Trump’s strict immigration policies

US reviews 55 million visa holders amid Trump’s strict immigration policies
President Donald Trump places immigration restrictions at the core of his policies by introducing several measures

Cracker Barrel modern logo redesign sparks online backlash

Cracker Barrel modern logo redesign sparks online backlash
The dining chain has been undergoing major revamping in hopes to attract new customers

FBI raids former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's home

FBI raids former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's home
John Bolton served as the 26th US national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 before parting ways with President Donald Trump

China warns US against student harassment tied to immigration concerns

China warns US against student harassment tied to immigration concerns
The US has been taking actions against the international students related to the immigration crackdown

Intense heat in workplace linked to falling productivity

Intense heat in workplace linked to falling productivity
With frequent heatwaves, workers all over the globe are subject to health risk due to extreme heat

Erik Menendez's parole rejected decades after murdering parents

Erik Menendez's parole rejected decades after murdering parents
Erik Menendez and brother Lyle Menendez shot and killed their parents 36 years ago in the family's Beverly Hills mansion

McDonald's Japan cancels 'One Piece' promo amid food wastage concerns

McDonald's Japan cancels 'One Piece' promo amid food wastage concerns

James Dobson, Focus on the Family founder passes away at 89

James Dobson, Focus on the Family founder passes away at 89
The politically influential campaigner was a key Christian right leader and held opposing views on abortion