Wildfires in Spain, Portugal worsen as air pollution hits dangerous levels

Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected

Spain and Portugal are experiencing extremely dangerous wildfires during Europe's worst wildfire season ever.

These extreme wildfires have forced thousands of people to evacuate villages with more than 1 million hectares have already burned, surpassing the previous record set in 2017.

There are concerns that these extremely destructive wildfires will keep spreading.

As per multiple reports, the wildfires have released about 37 million tonnes of carbon dioxide which is similar to the yearly emission of entire countries like Portugal or Sweden.

Meanwhile, harmful fine particles (PM2.5) that can deeply effect the lungs have also reached record levels.

Experts believed that climate change and human land use are the main reason wildfires are becoming larger and more intense.

Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected.

An extended heatwave in the Mediterranean and Balkans has raised temperatures above 40C drying vegetation and creating ideal conditions for the wildfires to spread and burn more quickly.

Officials have confirmed more than dozens of deaths while experts believe the actual number is probably higher as the dangerous smoke is causing serious health problems by damaging lungs and entering the bloodstream.

