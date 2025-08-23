Lyle Menendez joins brother Erik in parole denial after 35 years

Lyle Menendez, also face setback in parole bid day after the board rejected his brother Erik’s request for freedom after more than three decades.
According to Sky News, the older of the notorious brothers who were jailed for murdering their parents in Los Angeles in 1989, has been denied parole.
The brothers, aged 57 and 54, had received life sentences without the chance of parole in 1996 after being convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home.
The case was thrust back into the spotlight last year when Netflix released a documentary and miniseries.
Lyle was making his first appeal for release after a judge reduced both his and his brother's sentences, making them eligible for parole.
It comes a day after his brother Erik Menendez was also denied parole by a panel of California commissioners.
Reaching the same verdict on Friday, a panel of two commissioners recommended that Lyle not be released for three years, after which he will be eligible to apply for parole again.
The panel concluded there were still signs that Menendez would pose a risk to the public if released from custody, despite noting that a psychologist found that he is at "very low" risk for violence upon release.