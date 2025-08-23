Ghislaine Maxwell set record straight on Epstein ‘client list’ in DOJ tapes

Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell's interviews with the Justice Department have been made public as the Trump administration attempts to dismiss claims of a supposed conspiracy surrounding the case of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to Independent, Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime associate, who is currently serving 20 years for sex trafficking conspiracy and other charges, was interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche over two days in July.
Among the many details in the lengthy transcripts was her denial of ever seeing Donald Trump involved in any of Epstein’s criminal activities.
The president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and stated that their friendship ended more than 15 years ago.
Maxwell said, according to the transcripts, adding that he “was a gentleman in all respects.”
The disgraced British socialite and convicted sex offender also stated there was “absolutely no” client list, and while she believed Epstein’s death was not a suicide, she didn’t think it was murder ordered to silence him, but rather due to an “internal situation” at the prison and the failure of the authorities.
Maxwell was asked about several other well-known figures, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, actor Kevin Spacey, model Naomi Campbell and Prince Andrew - whom she denied she introduced to Epstein.
The list of his high-profile associates had become a focal point for conspiracy theorists who insisted that it was being kept hidden by the "deep state" to protect prominent participants in Epstein's crimes.
Several figures in Trump's administration - including FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino - repeated those claims in the past, although they have since backtracked.
"There is no list," Maxwell said.
She also spoke about Prince Andrew, whose relationship with Epstein led to a fallout where he stepped down from royal duties.
She called it a "flat untruth" that she'd been the one who introduced the Duke of York to Epstein.