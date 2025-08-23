Home / World

White House announces US acquisition of 10% stake in chipmaker Intel

US President Donald Trump reveals $10 billion partnership deal with semiconductor giant intel

White House announces US acquisition of 10% stake in chipmaker Intel
White House announces US acquisition of 10% stake in chipmaker Intel

President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. government had reached a deal to take a 10 percent equity stake in the chipmaker Intel, worth approximately $10 billion.

“I said, I think it would be good having the United States as your partner,” Trump said Friday at the White House. “[CEO Lip-Bu Tan] agreed, and they’ve agreed to do it.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the deal in a post on X on Friday: “BIG NEWS: The United States of America now owns 10% of Intel, one of our great American technology companies.”

Intel posted details of the plan soon afterward, saying the administration would make an $8.9 billion investment in Intel common stock, paid for with the CHIPS grant money. The company said the stake would be funded with $5.7 billion in grants previously awarded but not yet paid, and $3.2 billion from a separate Defense Department program.

It said the Trump administration will take “passive ownership, with no Board representation or other governance or information rights.”

“We are grateful for the confidence the President and the Administration have placed in Intel, and we look forward to working to advance U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership,” Tan said in a statement.

The deal appears to rewrite the terms of the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, under which Intel received $10.9 billion in grants to boost American chipmaking.

You Might Like:

Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary

Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary
Harris celebrates 11th anniversary with husband Doug Emhoff ahead of her memoir ‘107 Days’ release

Lyle Menendez joins brother Erik in parole denial after 35 years

Lyle Menendez joins brother Erik in parole denial after 35 years
Menendez Brothers’ parole bid rejected in parents' 1989 Los Angeles murder

Ghislaine Maxwell set record straight on Epstein ‘client list’ in DOJ tapes

Ghislaine Maxwell set record straight on Epstein ‘client list’ in DOJ tapes
Department of Justice releases Jeffrey Epstein's convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview

Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway

Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway
The bus was carrying tourists from China, India, and the Philippines and was returning from the Niagara Falls

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'
Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot in October 1992 and parent two daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24

New dinosaur named after record-breaking yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur

New dinosaur named after record-breaking yachtswoman Ellen MacArthur
Dinosaur with a distinctive sail on its back and tail has recently been named Istiorachis macaruthurae

Notting Hill Carnival: Police arrest 100 and confiscate 11 guns, 40 knives

Notting Hill Carnival: Police arrest 100 and confiscate 11 guns, 40 knives
Over a million people are expected to attend the Notting Hill Carnival

UK government orders baby food makers to cut sugar and salt

UK government orders baby food makers to cut sugar and salt
The government's new rule on baby food labels are meant to help parents to make healthier choices

US reviews 55 million visa holders amid Trump’s strict immigration policies

US reviews 55 million visa holders amid Trump’s strict immigration policies
President Donald Trump places immigration restrictions at the core of his policies by introducing several measures

Cracker Barrel modern logo redesign sparks online backlash

Cracker Barrel modern logo redesign sparks online backlash
The dining chain has been undergoing major revamping in hopes to attract new customers

FBI raids former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's home

FBI raids former Trump national security adviser John Bolton's home
John Bolton served as the 26th US national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 before parting ways with President Donald Trump

China warns US against student harassment tied to immigration concerns

China warns US against student harassment tied to immigration concerns
The US has been taking actions against the international students related to the immigration crackdown