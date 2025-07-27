WhatsApp to allow user import profile photos from Facebook and Instagram: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a feature that allows users to import their profile photos from Meta-owned social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.
Users will receive more fetch and link options, enabling you to retrieve from the Meta Account Centre, as reported by WABetaInfo.
Meta's opt-in and disabled by default tool allows users to save both time and effort when uploading photos across social media platforms.
Currently, the instant-messaging app only allows users customise their profile picture by clicking images themselves, choosing from their gallery, or selecting AI-powered photos.
It is pertinent to mention that Meta's Account Centre includes one caveat to use their service: Users are required to link their WhatsApp account via Meta.
Users can only activate this feature by manually activating it and turning it off by default to preserve the platform’s privacy guidelines.
Availability
The feature has been spotted in beta variant 2.25.21.23 of WhatsApp for Android. Currently, it is only accessible to a few beta testers.
However, its launch date for stable variants remains unclear.