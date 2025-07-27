Dua Lipa, Callum Turner join Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas for Oasis' London gig

Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner, are vibing at Oasis' sold-out gig at London alongside Tom Cruise and his new flame, Ana de Armas.
The couple, who got quietly engaged in December last year, enjoyed a night out on Saturday, July 26, at the famous venue.
As per Daily Mail, Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais posted a short video clip, showing the newly engaged pair singing along to Oasis' famous rendition, Don't Look Back In Anger, at the band's second show in The Square Mile.
Among the concertgoers, Tom and Ana were also reportedly present as the Top Gun star was photographed in the crowd in a video shared by infamous rapper, Goldie.
Previously, a few reports claimed that the Mission: Impossible star was expected to attend an Oasis concert alongside his girlfriend, with whom he has been secretly dating since February this year.
An insider close to the couple told The Mirror, "Tom is excited to see the gig, and his friends were thrilled he was able to offer them tickets too."
London's back-to-back marked Oasis' lead singers, Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher's highly anticipated return to the city after 16 years, where Dua Lipa, Callum Turner, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were in attendance.