'Happy Gilmore 2' artist Adam Sandler pays tribute to co-star Cameron Boyce

Adam Sandler has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late Grown Ups co-star Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2.
The comedy sequel, which is currently streaming on Netflix, includes a tribute to Boyce, who tragically passed away at the age of 20 in 2019.
In the opening scenes of the movie, Sandler's Happy Gilmore checks in a booth, hanging a club's bag on his shoulder, and Boyce appears in the background of a TV screen, shown in an episode of Jessie, the Disney Channel sitcom he featured in from 2011 to 2015.
Boyce passed away in June 2019 at the age of 20 due to an ongoing medical condition, epilepsy.
"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."
"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."
His family confirmed his death with a statement, which reads, “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron.”
“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” Boyce's family added.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sandler shared in a 2019 post, Boyce was "the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around," adding" Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken."
Previously, Sandler paid tribute to Boyce at the end of the 2020 comedy Hubie Halloween, ending the film with an emotional note, which reads, “In loving memory of CAMERON BOYCE. Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day.”
Boyce rose to fame for several roles in Descendants, Jessie, and Mrs. Fletcher.