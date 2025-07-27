Taylor Swift returns to work as rumors swirl around new project

Taylor Swift is reportedly back to work as she quietly develops a new project after taking a brief break to spend quality time with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As per The Sun, a source shared that the Look What You Made Me Do singer is busy in her “top secret” project after enjoying a summer break with her boyfriend, the NFL star.

“Taylor was in Los Angeles on Thursday filming a new music video,” an insider told the outlet.

The tipster revealed, “It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat.”

They went on to say, “Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans.”

This development arrives just as rumors swirled, sparked by a Hits Daily Double report, about a potential upcoming studio release from the Blank Space singer.

The news was reported in an article titled “Near Truths” but there is no evidence of new music coming out anytime soon.

Notably, Taylor Swift is currently enjoying a break from the spotlight while the couple relaxed during his off-season.

Recently, Travis Kelce and his lady love have officially gone Instagram official as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end posted a carousel of clicks from his NFL offseason on Thursday.

