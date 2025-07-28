Jennifer Lopez gracefully handles wardrobe malfunction at Poland show

Jennifer Lopez handled an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction situation at her latest concert in Warsaw, Poland, like a pro.
On Friday, the On the Floor singer faced a wardrobe malfunction during her latest concert.
The American singer was expressing immense gratitude to her fans at the PGE Narodowy stadium — as part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, when her glittery skirt slipped off her body.
The 56-year-old singer gracefully handled the incident off by giving a big smile around the stage with her arms in the air.
Lopez joked, "I'm out here in my underwear, as a dancer approached her with the skirt and attempted to put it back on. "That's gonna be everywhere."
The hit maker continued, "I'm glad that they reinforced that costume," she later said. "And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear.”
The moment was shared on Lopez’s social media handles, where she received overwhelming gratitude from fans for staying composed.
Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise, "She’s adorable & handled it like a pro that she is."
Another supporter wrote, “Lmao she knows she looks good either way. That's power.”
Jennifer Lopez released her first tour in six years on July 8 in Galicia, Spain. Running until August 12, including stops in Sardinia, Romania, and alongside releasing her birthday solo “Birthday.”