Ed Sheeran leaves fans in awe with surprise duet alongside Sigrid in Oslo 

Ed Sheeran thrills fans with a surprise performance featuring Sigrid!
For the first time in his musical career, the Perfect crooner and the 28-year-old Norwegian singer have shared the stage for a spectacular sold-out show in Oslo.
On Sunday, July 27, Sheeran turned to his Instagram account to release a few mesmerising sneak peeks into his electrifying musical performance alongside Sigrid.
The footage showed the Perfect hitmaker invited his fellow singer on-stage to perform one of her hit tracks, Don’t Kill My Vibe.
Later, the Sapphire hitmaker expressed his immense joy as he shared the stage for the first time with Sigrid in her homeland, Oslo.
"So fun rocking Oslo tonight with @sigrid hometown hero. She’s one of the coolest, really appreciates her flying over for this show, felt only right to have her come and sing this for everyone tonight," the post captioned.
He further continued sharing his admiration for the young musician as he wrote, "I’ve loved her music for years, but now I know she’s as cool as I thought she was, if not cooler. Such a fun time."
Sheeran also teased that he can’t "Wait to hear the rest of the album when it comes out x."
It is important to note that Ed Sheeran is set to release his upcoming eighth studio album, Play, on September 12, 2025.