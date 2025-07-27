Jessica Alba finds new love with Danny Ramirez amid Cash Warren divorce  

Jessica Alba has found another chance at love, starting a new relationship with Danny Ramirez following her split from ex-husband Cash Warren.
The Fantastic Four starlet was recently seen sharing affectionate moments with her new partner, as reported by Page Six.
In viral photos, Alba and Ramirez were spotted enjoying quality time outside his home, with the actor wrapping his arms around her neck for the first time in public.
Other pictures captured the couple engaged in deep conversation and exchanging white orchids.
During their night out, the Dark Angel actress wore an oversized jacket, matching pants, and a baseball cap.
Meanwhile, Ramirez opted for a dark shirt paired with grey pants and a coordinating cap.
This romantic evening was followed by several outings as the couple sparked romance rumours earlier this month.
They were photographed leaving an Italian restaurant together in a car on July 23.
It is important to note that these romance speculations come as Jessica Alba is in the process of settling legal matters with her ex-husband, Cash Warren.
The Honey actress confirmed her divorce from Warren with Instagram post, earlier this year after spending 17 years together.