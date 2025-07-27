Nicole Kidman shares screen with daughter Faith in her debut ad campaign 

Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman are sharing the screen for the first time, and fans can't stop gushing over the mother-daughter duo.
On Friday, July 25, Nicole officially announced her new role as the ambassador for the popular Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté.
Shortly after this exciting career update, the Babygirl satrlet shared a promotional video clip featuring her 14-year-old daughter on Instagram.
In her ad campaign footage, Faith made a touching cameo, which won the hearts of their fans.
"BTS @cledepeaubeaute with my little one," the Holland actress captioned her post.
As Nicole's post gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comments sections to express their admiration for the actress's gorgeous daughter.
"Love this! Gorgeous gals," one fan commented.
A second wrote, "Oh my God, I love this Nicole and Faith. What a sweet moment."
"I love Nicole Kidman, she is the most beautiful girl in the world," a third chimed in.
A fourth noted, "Beautiful queen & cute princess."
For those unaware, Nicole Kidman shares her two daughters, Faith Margaret Kidman and Rose, with her husband, Keith Urban, with whom she tied the knot in 2006.
In addition to Faith and Rose, The Perfect Couple actress is also the mother of her two children, Bella and Connor, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband and action star, Tom Cruise.