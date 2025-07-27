‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ heads for record $125M launch weekend


Marvel Studios is poised for a major comeback as Fantastic Four: First Steps tracks for a strong $120M–$125M opening weekend at the domestic box office.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, director Matt Shakman‘s Fantastic Four: First Steps topped Friday’s box office chart in North America with a huge $57 million.

The triumph came ahead of tracking and putting it on course for a franchise-best debut in the $120 million-$125 million range in a seminal win for Kevin Feige‘s Marvel Studios.

It has already earned $100 million globally after earning $49.2 million in its first few days overseas for an early worldwide tally of $106.2 million through Friday.

The superhero pic achieved the second-biggest opening day of the year to date domestically following A Minecraft Movie ($57.1 million).

It is reported that the movie totally featured $24.4 million in Thursday previews, making it the year's leading preview gross to date by outperforming DC’s Superman ($22.5 million).

This also marked the biggest preview number for any movie since the Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine a year ago ($38.5 million).

To note the star-studded cast of Fantastic Four: First Steps includes Pedro Pascal as scientific genius Reed Richards, who leads a space expedition with his wife, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby); her brother, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and piloted by their good friend Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

