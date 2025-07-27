Why Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift post meant more than just cute couple pics?


Travis Kelce’s decision to go Instagram official with Taylor Swift wasn’t just a spontaneous show of affection, it was considered as his careful and timely move.

As per PEOPLE, a source told the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's decision to post images of Swift to the platform for the first time "wasn't random."

On Thursday, Kelce posted a slew of photos with the Blank Space singer to Instagram during their “offseason adventures” together.

"It was intentional," the source said of Kelce, adding, "They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."

"They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever," the source added.

Notably, the photo dump consisted of 13 pictures of Kelce alongside loved ones — the Lover songstress, appearing in seven of them.

Kelce and Swift, who have made headlines since their romance became public in September 2023, looked smitten in the shared photos.

In the photos, the couple showed with their arms entwined on a boat, donning matching black outfits at a restaurant, enjoying a group trip to Montana, and pictured alongside various mutual pals.

"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it," Kelce captioned the snaps.

Taylor Swift introduced Travis Kelce to her profile for the first time on June 22, 2024, as she shared a selfie that also featured the NFL star along with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at her first London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.

