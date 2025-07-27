Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kris Jenner link up at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter finale

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King shared a star-studded moment with Kris Jenner as the trio snapped a cheerful selfie during Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter concert.
On Saturday, the trio attended the Halo singer’s final Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium.
The duo shared a carousel of images from their outing, which included cameos from Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry, and Khloe Kardashian with her longtime partner Corey Gamble.
In a shared post, Gayle's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, also tagged along.
The post was shared along with the caption, “Grand opening, grand closing! Here in Las Vegas with the cowboy crew to see @beyonce close out her historic Cowboy Carter tour!!”
Soon after the post was shared the commenters took to the comment section to express an array of mixed emotions.
One fan questioned when did Kris “start hanging out with Gayle and Oprah.”
“When did Oprah and Gayle become besties with Kris Jenner?” another noted.
The third commented, “???? Kris Jenner ?????”
Oprah, Gayle and Kris also witnessed the reunion of Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmates for a medley of hits.
At a concert, the CUFF IT singer was joined by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a medley of 2000s hits Bootylicious and Lose My Breath.
Notably, the recent outing came after the trio's appearance at Jeff Bezos' wedding last month and that was the first hint to many fans that the women were friends.