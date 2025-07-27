Kylie Jenner, Kris, Kim, Khloé grace Beyoncé’s last Cowboy Carter show

The Kardashians showed up to support Beyoncé during her last show of Cowboy Carter.
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian attended Queen Bey’s “historic” show on Saturday, July 26.
Khloé posted a series of video clip from the concert night on her Instagram Stories.
In one shot, the Good American founder can be seen jamming with her momager.
Many celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Tyler Perry also attended the Grammy winner’s last Cowboy Carter tour concert in Las Vegas.
Oprah posted a carousel of images from the “historic” show on her official Instagram account.
She captioned the post, “Grand opening, grand closing! Here in Las Vegas with the cowboy crew to see @beyonce close out her historic Cowboy Carter tour!!”
In one frame, Oprah can be seen posing in a selfie with Kris, Khloé, Gayle and Tyler.
The veteran actress’ fans were surprised to see her with Kris and Khloé at the concert, and they showered her with love in the comments section.
A fan commented, “What in the meta verse is going on here? Oprah with the Kardashians?”
Another wrote, “It's always sad when the shows end. What a brilliant production we all saw. What a privilege to have seen it. Roll on act 111”
Beyoncé concluded the show by performing with Destiny’s Child members.