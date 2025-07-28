Marc Maron unveils hefty prince of Taylor Swift’s song license fees

Marc Maron has unveiled the hefty price tag of licensing Taylor Swift’s music.

During the latest episode of Vulture’s Good One podcast, the comedian shared that he spent thousands of dollars to use a specific song from the Grammy winner’s catalog for his upcoming stand-up special.

The 61-year old podcaster revealed that he spent about "$50,000” to license Taylor’s track Bigger Than the Whole Sky, a bonus single from her 2022 album Midnights.

He said, “I know Jack Antonoff enough to text him — and he’s the co-writer on that song. I said, ‘I don’t know what’s proper or how to do this, but we’re running out of money on this thing. It’s probably going to come out of my pocket. Is there anything you can do about this song or talk to Taylor?’”

Marc continued, “I would have gone over the minute, [but] it would have been more money,” adding, “The real fear [was], like, [if] she doesn’t let you use it, and then what do you do? You can’t do the bit on the special.”

He explained that Taylor's pal Jack Antonoff, 41, advised him to go through official music licensing channels to get approval for the track, and it worked.

