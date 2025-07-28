Eminem celebrates Ez Mil birthday with anime-style revamp of ‘Head Honcho’

Eminem's renowned track Head Honcho gets reimagined in an anime world as Ez Mil released a brand-new lyric video on his birthday.
On Sunday, July 27, the Rap God crooner turned to his Instagram account to share a clip of Ez working on the animation with the caption, "27 on the 27th - @ezkielmiller drops a lyrics video for #HeadHoncho! Happy birthday EZ."
Head Honcho is the 14th track on Eminem's 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). The last year release featured Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil, who was signed to Em's label, Shady Records.
The song marked their second collaboration following Realest and it showcased the two rappers reflecting on their journeys and ambitions in the rap industry.
Ez opens the track with a verse that blends English and Filipino to express his cultural identity and versatility. In the chorus, both artists declare themselves as the "Head Honcho" to highlight their financial success and command in the music industry.
Head Honcho also marked the first time a Shady Records signee has been featured on an Eminem album since 50 Cent on "Crack A Bottle" from Relapse.