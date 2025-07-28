Irina Shayk, Michele Morrone to heat up screens with sensual ad campaign

Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone have captured attention on the streets of Italy with their professionalism. 

The photos obtained by Page Six show the renowned supermodel and the Another Simple Favor actor spotted sharing PDA-filled moments as they gear up for their upcoming new advertisement. 

According to the outlet, the Shayk and Morrone were shooting a Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign together on the random streets of Italy. 

In the viral images, the 39-year-old model is seen wrapping her arms around Morrone as they share a passionate kiss.

Once the cameras stopped rolling, the pair shared a laugh between shots.

For the new ad campaign, Morrone opted for a grey suit while Shayk sported a sheer black top and matching skirt, which she paired with matching shoes and a clutch.

This project marks the first time the two stars have collaborated, as they had not previously worked together on any films.

Notably, Morrone had worked with several popular American celebrities, including Megan Fox, Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and others.

On the professional front, Michele Morrone last appeared in Another Simple Favor alongside Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in March this year.  

Meanwhile, Irina Shayk made her acting debut as Megara alongside Dwayne Johnson in his 2014 movie, Hercules

