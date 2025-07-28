Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble spark split rumours during Beyoncé's final show  

Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, caused a stir during Beyoncé's final Cowboy Carter show in Las Vegas.
The momager attended the Halo hitmaker’s last record-breaking concert alongside her daughter, Khloé Kardashian, and a group of her close pals, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, on Saturday, July 26.
In the photos obtained by Page Six, Jenner was spotted walking away from Gamble in the VIP section of the stadium after an intense argument with her beau.
According to the concertgoers, the Kardashian star's third eldest daughter tried to resolve the matter and was calming Gamble.
This incident isn't the couple's first public disagreement.
They faced scrutiny previously when they attended the high-profile wedding of American businessman Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy last month.
At the time, they reportedly argued on their way back to the hotel from the wedding venue.
Despite the ongoing public clashes, neither the popular reality TV star nor her current love interest has confirmed the ongoing split speculations.
For those unaware, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been romantically connected since 2014.