Drake disappoints fans by postponing Manchester concert

Drake has disappointed his fandom by postponing his Manchester, England concert at the last minute due to "travel logistics.”

The American rapper was set to perform $ome $pecial $hows 4 tour show at the Co-op Live arena on Monday night.

However, a representative for the venue announced on Sunday night that the concert has been rescheduled to take place on August 5.

The statement read, "Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow's performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled.”

It further added, “The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it's set to be an unforgettable night."

The last-minute cancellation left many fans angered, with some describing the short notice cancellation as a "joke.”

A user wrote in the comment section of the social media post, "Extended my unpaid leave in Dubai to stay in Manchester so I could see Drake on 28th July just for him to cancel last minute."

Another fan expressed frustration, “Can't believe you cancelled the concert again, Drake ! I've been waiting months to see you perform live and now it's just another disappointment.”

"What a joke! You're ruining my life, Drake! I took time off work and everything to attend your concert, and now it's cancelled. Get your priorities straight,” a third noted.

Notably, Drake has not yet commented on the concert cancellation news.

