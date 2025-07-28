Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively 

Justin Baldoni is celebrating a special milestone with his wife, Emily Baldoni, amid his ongoing rift with Blake Lively.
On Sunday, July 27, the Jane the Virgin actor took to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to his life partner on their 12th wedding anniversary.
"I’d marry you again and again and again and again…Happy anniversary, my love. T W E L V E," the caption reads.
Justin also included an intimate wedding photo of the couple from their lavish function, as they sweetly posed for a romantic snapshot.
For those unaware, the two tied the knot on July 27, 2013, during a wedding, which took place in Corona, California.
This special milestone from Justin comes a few months after his $400 million lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake, was dismissed after its December filing.
According to People, the New York Court’s judge Lewis J. Liman rejected his defamation charges against the mom-of-four last month.
For those unaware, the two have been involved in a messy legal rift after Blake filed a sexual harassment case against Justin in December last year.
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s upcoming court trial is scheduled for March next year.