Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively 

Justin Baldoni is celebrating a special milestone with his wife, Emily Baldoni, amid his ongoing rift with Blake Lively.

On Sunday, July 27, the Jane the Virgin actor took to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to his life partner on their 12th wedding anniversary.

"I’d marry you again and again and again and again…Happy anniversary, my love. T W E L V E," the caption reads.

Justin also included an intimate wedding photo of the couple from their lavish function, as they sweetly posed for a romantic snapshot.

For those unaware, the two tied the knot on July 27, 2013, during a wedding, which took place in Corona, California.

This special milestone from Justin comes a few months after his $400 million lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake, was dismissed after its December filing.

According to People, the New York Court’s judge Lewis J. Liman rejected his defamation charges against the mom-of-four last month.

For those unaware, the two have been involved in a messy legal rift after Blake filed a sexual harassment case against Justin in December last year.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s upcoming court trial is scheduled for March next year. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. labelled as ‘godfather’ by Vanessa Kirby

Robert Downey Jr. labelled as ‘godfather’ by Vanessa Kirby
Pregnant Vanessa Kirby sings praises for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Irina Shayk, Michele Morrone to heat up screens with sensual ad campaign

Irina Shayk, Michele Morrone to heat up screens with sensual ad campaign
Michele Morrone and Irina Shayk gear up for the upcoming high-profile advertisement

Marc Maron unveils hefty price of Taylor Swift’s song license fees

Marc Maron unveils hefty price of Taylor Swift’s song license fees
The staggering cost of licensing Taylor Swift's popular tracks is finally revealed

Eminem celebrates Ez Mil birthday with anime-style revamp of ‘Head Honcho’

Eminem celebrates Ez Mil birthday with anime-style revamp of ‘Head Honcho’
Slim Shady partnered up with Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil for the second time for his

Jennifer Lopez gracefully handles wardrobe malfunction at Poland show

Jennifer Lopez gracefully handles wardrobe malfunction at Poland show
Jennifer Lopez handled the incident off by giving a big smile around the stage with her arms in the air

Tom Lehrer, renowned musical satirist dies at 97

Tom Lehrer, renowned musical satirist dies at 97
American music satirist Tom Lehrer was a Harvard University prodigy known for mocking political scenes

'Happy Gilmore 2' artist Adam Sandler pays tribute to co-star Cameron Boyce

'Happy Gilmore 2' artist Adam Sandler pays tribute to co-star Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce passed away in June 2019 at the age of 20 due to an ongoing medical condition, epilepsy

Beyoncé wraps Cowboy Carter Tour with surprise Destiny's Child reunion

Beyoncé wraps Cowboy Carter Tour with surprise Destiny's Child reunion
The 'Say My Name' singer wrapped her Cowboy Carter Tour, which kicked off in April