Zayn Malik brings daughter Khai to BLACKPINK's Deadline show in NYC 

Zayn Malik brought none other than his adorable daughter, Khai Malik, at the BLACKPINK's headline grabbing Deadline concert in New York City.
The doting father took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 28, to share a never-before-seen glimpse of the father-daughter bond.
In the viral photo, Zayn is seen holding his four-year-old daughter in his arms while standing away from the millions of people in the crowd to ensure the safety of his little one.
"@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU ME & KHAI LOVED IT," the Night Changes crooner added.
For the night out, the 32-year-old English singer and songwriter wore a black hoodie and matching pants, while Khai was in a pink shirt and pants, showcasing her signature long braid.
BLACKPINK is currently on their World Tour titled Deadline, which they kicked off in July this year and will conclude in December this year.
This appearance marked the first for the former One Direction singer and his little one as they had never attended any concert together in the past few years.
For those unaware, Zayn Malik welcomed her daughter, Khai Malik, on September 19, 2020, with his ex-girlfriend and supermodel, Gigi Hadid.
The high-profile former couple parted ways after the arrival of their first child due to an alleged rift between the musician and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.
Additionally, Zayn Malik is expected to release a new song titled Fuchsia Sea this year.