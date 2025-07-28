Pete Davidson gives major health update on pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt


Pete Davidson has made a shocking health confession about pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member has given a bombshell health update about Elise during an appearance on US TV show Extra.

Pete revealed that his girlfriend has been diagnosed with endometriosis, a “painful” medical condition where tissue grows outside the uterus.

He said, "She's good. She's a trouper. She's a strong woman… you know, she has endo[metriosis], so she's, you know, no stranger to pain. But she's smilin' all the time, keeping me smilin'. So, we're good.”

While sharing his fatherhood plans, the 31-year-old comedian added, "I mean, it's the most exciting thing ever. I don't even really have words.I'm just so excited about it, and I can't I just can't wait for it. And I just. I feel like I'm finally in a place where I'm ready for it. I'm not a parent yet, but I feel like I'm the best I could be now, you know? I'm glad it's happening now, for sure.”

Pete announced that he’s expecting his first child with the 29-year-old model a few weeks ago.

Moreover, the romantic couple also made their first joint appearance after delightful announcement. 

The lovebirds attended the premiere of Pete's new movie The Pickup held at Regal LA Live on Sunday in Los Angeles.

