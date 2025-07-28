Robert Downey Jr. labelled as ‘godfather’ by Vanessa Kirby

Robert Downey Jr has been labelled as “godfather” by his Avengers: Doomsday co-star Vanessa Kirby.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps star recalled shooting with the Oppenheimer actor for the most-awaited Marvel film.
During a chat with Variety, she praised Robert, “ Yeah! Robert’s never not been on set. He’s always there. He is our leader. We call him our Godfather. He’s looked after us. It’s such a joy working with the Russos and him, because they’ve had such deep collaboration for so long.”
Vanessa also shared that she shot Avengers: Doomsday while being pregnant, “And it’s been amazing being pregnant and working on “Avengers.” I felt so inspired and so relieved that I’ve been so taken care of. It’s been a really beautiful journey. Robert is just doing incredible work. I’m so excited.”
The BAFTA winner and Robert will star alongside Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum and Pedro Pascal in Avengers: Doomsday.
Anthony and Joe Russo’s directorial film is set to release on December 18, 2026.
To note, the upcoming movie will mark the first time Robert and Anthony will reunite onscreen since 2019 Avengers: Endgame.