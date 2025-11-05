World

Democratic women secure historic wins in Virginia, New Jersey governor races

Abigail Spanberger makes history as Virginia’s first female governor as Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey race

  • By Bushra Saleem
Democrat women have secured a sweeping victory in the Virginia and New Jersey governor elections to deliver a blow to Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Democrat candidates Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill are projected to win governor races in the two key states of the country, sending a massive setback to Trump and Republicans in the first major elections of his second term.

Spanberger will take control of Virginia from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, while Sherrill is likely to defeat Republican nominee and Trump ally Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey.

As Democratic candidate Zohran Mandani is projected to make history in New York as the youngest and first Muslim mayor of the city, Spanberger will become Virginia’s first female governor, and Sherrill will become New Jersey’s first female Democratic governor.

Tuesday, November 04, NYC mayoral elections and New Jersey and Virginia governor elections results marked a major victory for the opposition during Trump’s second term in the White House.

Obama reacts to Democrats' sweeping victory:

Former US President and a Democrat Barack Obama congratulated his party candidates on the victory in the first major elections under the Trump administration.

The first African American president wrote on X, “Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter.”

On the other hand, California voters have decided to redraw the state's congressional district maps to favour Democrats, potentially giving them up to 5 more seats in the House of Representatives.

