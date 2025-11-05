World

Mamdani's historic win in NYC mayoral elections sparks Republicans’ reactions

  • By Bushra Saleem
Zohran Mamdani has clinched a historic victory in the New York mayoral elections after beating independent Andrew Cuomo.

As per the projections by the numerous media outlets, the Democrat candidate has won the closely watched mayoral elections in NYC, defeating US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk-backed Cuomo.

Mamdani, who called himself a democratic socialist, is now all set to become the first Muslim, African-born, South Asian and youngest mayor of the city at 34.

Curtis Sliwa and Mike Johnson reacts to Mamdani’s historic win:

The 34-year-old's win has sparked reactions from Republicans, who supported Cuomo over him in the election after the race turned into a Mamdani vs. Cuomo contest.

His Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa, who got the least, 145,360 (7.1%), votes as per early projections, wished Mamdani good luck.

He told a group of supporters, “We have spent two years organising this movement. It's not just Republicans or Democrats or independents. It's animal lovers. It's people who've been disenfranchised, people who have been pushed to the side, whose voices have not been heard, the homeless, the emotionally disturbed, the veterans, and the people who ride the subways.”

Meanwhile, Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson slammed Mamdani’s win and warned that the “consequences” of electing a “true extremist and Marxist" will be felt across America.

Johnson wrote on X, “Zohran Mamdani’s election cements the Democrat Party's transformation to a radical, big-government socialist party. Mamdani’s disastrous record in the 2026 midterms. With exactly one year to go until the 2026 elections, the contrast between our parties has never been more clear."

Andrew Cuomo congratulates Mamdani on NYC mayoral election win:

In the shouts and boos from the crowd, Andrew Cuomo congratulated Mamdani, from whom he lost the party’s primary, and vowed to unite behind him.

Cuomo said, “Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani. Tonight was their night, and as they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can, because we need our New York City government to work.”

“We want it to work for all New Yorkers because our city is the greatest city in the world, and we will unite for New York City because we love New York City,” the former governor of New York added.

It is worth noting that, besides the NYC mayoral elections, Democrats have also claimed sweeping victory in the Virginia and New Jersey governor races over the Republicans.

