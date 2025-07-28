Moscow eyes North Korea tourism with direct flights as airspace shrinks 

Moscow has decided to roll out direct flights to North Korea this week, as the ties between the two countries continue to strengthened.
The first Moscow-Pyongyang flight, operated by Russia's Nordwind Airlines, took off on Sunday, July 27, according to the Sheremetyevo airport's website, and landed in the North Korean capital about eight hours later.
According to the Russia's transport ministry, the route will initially be operated only once a month, with the first return flight from Pyongyang to Moscow taking place on Tuesday.
Nordwind Airlines, which used to carry Russians to holiday destinations in Europe before the country's flights were hit by a ban imposed by European Union, had tickets priced at 45,000 rubles ($570).
Russia and North Korea have been forming closer military bonds in recent years, with Pyongyang aiding Russia's military operations in Ukraine. They also signed a mutual defence pact last year on Vladimir Putin visit to North Korea.
"For the first time in more than 70 years of diplomatic relations, we are launching direct flights between the capitals of our countries," Russia's deputy transport minister, Vladimir Poteshkin shared.
This move came as North Korea promoted its own tourism drive by slowly relaxing restrictions on overseas visitors introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Regular tourism is still effectively banned, although Russian tourists have been allowed to visit certain parts of the country on group tours, and foreign runners competed in a marathon in Pyongyang in April.