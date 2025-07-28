Ichiro Suzuki makes history as first Japanese-born Baseball Hall of Famer

Ichiro Suzuki makes history as first Japanese-born Baseball Hall of Famer
Ichiro Suzuki makes history as first Japanese-born Baseball Hall of Famer

Ichiro Suzuki created history as first Asian and Japanese-born person to join the elite National Baseball Hall of Fame club.

According to ESPN, Suzuki was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Sunday, July 27, in Cooperstown, along with CC Sabathia, Billy Wagner, Dick Allen, and Dave Parker.

Rain delayed the ceremony for several hours; however, the five speeches of the Hall of Famers went well in the hot and humid temperature, which became good with Japanese baseball’s humorous speech, who told Yankees fans that he knows they came for Sabathia and that’s fine because he deserves their love.

While delivering comments in English, he said, “For the third time, I am a rookie… Three thousand (career) hits or 262 hits in one season are achievements recognised by the writers. Except, oh, one of you.”

Referring to his offer to invite writers who did not vote for him, he added, “The offer to the one writer to have dinner at my home has now ... expired!”

After getting fame in Japan following over nine seasons with the Orix BlueWave and hitting .353, he joined the Seattle Mariners at the age of 27, and in his first season, he won AL Rookie of the Year and MVP awards after hitting .350.

The 51-year-old asserted, “If you consistently do the little things, there's no limit to what you can achieve. Look at me. I'm 5-11 and 170 pounds. When I came to America, many people said I was too skinny to compete with bigger major leaguers."

Notably, despite beginning his MLB career late, Suzuki gained highlighted achievements throughout his career, including 3,089 hits in the US and 4,367 total, and 10 Gold Glove awards.

Related
Read more : Sports

Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move

Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move
Bayern Munich have reportedly been interested in signing Liverpool's Luis Diaz, throughout the summer transfer window

Max Verstappen fears McLaren dominance in Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen fears McLaren dominance in Belgian Grand Prix
Red Bull Max Verstappen snatches sprint win after thrilling showdown with McLaren duo

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on 'unacceptable' Belgian Grand Prix performance

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on 'unacceptable' Belgian Grand Prix performance
Lewis Hamilton suffers setback at Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying after finishing in 16th place

Emma Raducanu Washington Open dreams end with semi-final loss to Kalinskaya

Emma Raducanu Washington Open dreams end with semi-final loss to Kalinskaya
Raducanu once again falls short in the title race after latest crushing defeat to Anna Kalinskaya

Ray French, beloved rugby commentator and former England star dies at 85

Ray French, beloved rugby commentator and former England star dies at 85
Ray French is considered one of the most famous and recognizable voices in rugby league

Liverpool FC to honour Diogo Jota with permanent tributes at Anfield

Liverpool FC to honour Diogo Jota with permanent tributes at Anfield
Diogo and his brother Andre Silva died three weeks ago in a tragic car accident in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain

Lionel Messi’s response revealed after shocking MLS suspension for All-Star snub

Lionel Messi’s response revealed after shocking MLS suspension for All-Star snub
Messi and his teammate are now banned from playing in Inter Miami's next home match against FC Cincinnati

Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint after intense battle with McLaren rivals

Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint after intense battle with McLaren rivals
This win was Max Verstappen's first, in either sprint or grand prix, since Imola in May