Lionel Messi spotted on Coldplay kiss cam with wife Antonela, fans go wild


Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo sparked a frenzy after being spotted on the kiss cam at Coldplay concert in Miami.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, along with his wife and three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, attended the Coldplay concert on Sunday, July 27, at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The couple was also caught on the kiss cam, sparking chants of his name from his fans. The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner replied to the chants by waving a hand with a smile.

A member of the band, after spotting the Argentinian football legend on screen, said, "Oh, Leo, my beautiful brother. You and your wife are looking so fine. Thank you for coming today to see our band play. The number one sportsperson of all time.”

Lionel Messi’s Coldplay kiss-cam video sparks frenzy:

The Jumbotron video of Messi with his wife from the concert sparked social media reaction from those who could not stop themselves from linking it to the viral Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot video.

A user wrote, “They should have tried to hide for a second. That would be hilarious.”

“Before I read the caption, I thought Messi had been caught cheating too,” another added.

“I was expecting them to recreate the Astronomer CEO meme,” the third one gushed.

For the unversed, Messi attended the concert after getting suspended from the weekend match against FC Cincinnati for skipping the MLS (Major League Soccer) All-Star Game without permission.

Related
Read more : Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr close to signing Joao Felix in bold swoop

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr close to signing Joao Felix in bold swoop
Joao Felix has been eager to leave Chelsea after a difficult season and is hoping to move this summer

Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move

Luis Diaz transfer rumours soar as Bayern Munich make fresh move
Bayern Munich have reportedly been interested in signing Liverpool's Luis Diaz, throughout the summer transfer window

Max Verstappen fears McLaren dominance in Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen fears McLaren dominance in Belgian Grand Prix
Red Bull Max Verstappen snatches sprint win after thrilling showdown with McLaren duo

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on 'unacceptable' Belgian Grand Prix performance

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on 'unacceptable' Belgian Grand Prix performance
Lewis Hamilton suffers setback at Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying after finishing in 16th place

Emma Raducanu Washington Open dreams end with semi-final loss to Kalinskaya

Emma Raducanu Washington Open dreams end with semi-final loss to Kalinskaya
Raducanu once again falls short in the title race after latest crushing defeat to Anna Kalinskaya

Ray French, beloved rugby commentator and former England star dies at 85

Ray French, beloved rugby commentator and former England star dies at 85
Ray French is considered one of the most famous and recognizable voices in rugby league

Liverpool FC to honour Diogo Jota with permanent tributes at Anfield

Liverpool FC to honour Diogo Jota with permanent tributes at Anfield
Diogo and his brother Andre Silva died three weeks ago in a tragic car accident in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain

Lionel Messi’s response revealed after shocking MLS suspension for All-Star snub

Lionel Messi’s response revealed after shocking MLS suspension for All-Star snub
Messi and his teammate are now banned from playing in Inter Miami's next home match against FC Cincinnati