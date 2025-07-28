Lionel Messi spotted on Coldplay kiss cam with wife Antonela, fans go wild

Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo sparked a frenzy after being spotted on the kiss cam at Coldplay concert in Miami.
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, along with his wife and three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, attended the Coldplay concert on Sunday, July 27, at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
The couple was also caught on the kiss cam, sparking chants of his name from his fans. The eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner replied to the chants by waving a hand with a smile.
A member of the band, after spotting the Argentinian football legend on screen, said, "Oh, Leo, my beautiful brother. You and your wife are looking so fine. Thank you for coming today to see our band play. The number one sportsperson of all time.”
Lionel Messi’s Coldplay kiss-cam video sparks frenzy:
The Jumbotron video of Messi with his wife from the concert sparked social media reaction from those who could not stop themselves from linking it to the viral Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot video.
A user wrote, “They should have tried to hide for a second. That would be hilarious.”
“Before I read the caption, I thought Messi had been caught cheating too,” another added.
“I was expecting them to recreate the Astronomer CEO meme,” the third one gushed.
For the unversed, Messi attended the concert after getting suspended from the weekend match against FC Cincinnati for skipping the MLS (Major League Soccer) All-Star Game without permission.