Thailand, Cambodia reach ‘immediate, unconditional ceasefire’ agreement

Thailand and Cambodia have finally agreed on an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” days after tension.
According to ABC News, leaders of Cambodia and Thailand on Monday, July 28, agreed to end border clashes immediately after almost five days of deadly dispute.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the ceasefire between the neighbours ’after negotiation between the neighbouring Southeast Asian nations.
Ibrahim said, “Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows: One, an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24 hours local time, midnight on July 28, 2025, tonight.”
He added that both Cambodia's PM Hun Manet and Thai acting leader Phumtham Wechayachai expressed their willingness for an immediate ceasefire. He also praised their “vital first step to a de-escalation and a restoration of peace and security.”
Moreover, Manet described the talks as “a very good meeting” and thanked Malaysian leader, US President Donald Trump, and the Chinese government for their efforts to resolve the dispute. He also hailed Wechayachai for his "constructive" engagement during the negotiations.
Furthermore, Ibrahim also announced that the military commanders of Thailand and Cambodia will hold a formal meeting on Tuesday morning, after the ceasefire takes effect.
Notably, at least 33 people were killed and more than 168,000 were displaced since the beginning of the clash on Thursday, July 24.