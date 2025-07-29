Tom Cruise graces Oasis show years after band roasted him

Tom Cruise graces Oasis show years after band roasted him

Tom Cruise was spotted at Oasis concert in London, years after getting roasted by the pop band.

As per Variety, the Top Gun star attended at the band’s reunion tour concert at London’s Wembley Stadium last week, hinting at reconciliation.

In 2007 music documentary Lord Don’t Slow Me Down, Oasis members Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher roasted Tom.

Noel said, “He’s a little f–ker, and he’s not been in one good film in his entire career,” and Liam chimed in, “I hate Tom Cruise. Bastard. Him and [soccer player] Michael Owen.” They do say that they liked his movie Cocktail though.”

As per the reports, Tom confronted Liam in a Berlin hotel in 2009 when he ran into him.

A source said at the time, “For the first time in his life, Liam was lost for words. Tom did a double-take as they passed each other and went back to say hello. And without losing the smile from his face, he reminded Liam about the cheeky comments he’d made. They made polite conversation and Liam made a hasty departure.”

Apparently, there’s clearly no bad blood between Tom and Oasis as the Hollywood bigwig attended the band’s show at Wembley.

Other renowned celebrities who attended the concert included Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. 

